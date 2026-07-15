Number of cyberattacks on Rutube platform triples

Rutube, one of Russia's largest video hosting platforms, faced unprecedented cyberattack pressure in the first half of 2026. According to reports, the service managed to neutralize over 230 DDoS attacks during this period. This figure is 191 percent higher than in the same period last year, reports Ixbt.com reports .

According to data from GPM Sifrovie Innovatsii, the intensity of cyberattacks intensified significantly in the second quarter. In April-June alone, 125 major DDoS attacks were repelled. The numbers show that the number of attacks in just the first six months of this year has already exceeded the total figure recorded throughout 2025.

Threats to network infrastructure and phishing risks

Not only DDoS attacks but other types of cybercrimes have also become significantly more active. A total of 434 million network attacks on Rutube's infrastructure were recorded between January and June. These figures demonstrate the immense load under which the platform's digital security system is operating.

Additionally, security experts prevented over 1.7 million phishing attacks. Most alarmingly, more than 20,000 of these attacks contained malicious software (viruses) designed to damage user devices and steal personal data.

AI makes cyberattacks more complex

Alexey Zhukov, Director of Information Security for digital assets at Gazprom-Media Holding, noted that the media sector is currently surrounded by serious cyber threats. Attackers are making extensive use of modern technologies, particularly AI capabilities, to achieve their goals.

Attacks carried out with the help of AI are faster and more complex than traditional methods, requiring great skill from experts to detect and neutralize them. For this reason, the company is regularly updating its protection methods to ensure the platform's stable operation and uninterrupted user access to content.

This information is also relevant for users in Uzbekistan, as the risk of cyberattacks and phishing targeting global platforms is increasing in our region as well. Experts recommend being vigilant about personal data security when using any international platform.