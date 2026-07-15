Number of cyberattacks on Rutube platform triples

·21·Technology
Number of cyberattacks on Rutube platform triples

Rutube, one of Russia's largest video hosting platforms, faced unprecedented cyberattack pressure in the first half of 2026. According to reports, the service managed to neutralize over 230 DDoS attacks during this period. This figure is 191 percent higher than in the same period last year, reports Ixbt.com reports .

According to data from GPM Sifrovie Innovatsii, the intensity of cyberattacks intensified significantly in the second quarter. In April-June alone, 125 major DDoS attacks were repelled. The numbers show that the number of attacks in just the first six months of this year has already exceeded the total figure recorded throughout 2025.

Threats to network infrastructure and phishing risks

Not only DDoS attacks but other types of cybercrimes have also become significantly more active. A total of 434 million network attacks on Rutube's infrastructure were recorded between January and June. These figures demonstrate the immense load under which the platform's digital security system is operating.

Additionally, security experts prevented over 1.7 million phishing attacks. Most alarmingly, more than 20,000 of these attacks contained malicious software (viruses) designed to damage user devices and steal personal data.

AI makes cyberattacks more complex

Alexey Zhukov, Director of Information Security for digital assets at Gazprom-Media Holding, noted that the media sector is currently surrounded by serious cyber threats. Attackers are making extensive use of modern technologies, particularly AI capabilities, to achieve their goals.

Attacks carried out with the help of AI are faster and more complex than traditional methods, requiring great skill from experts to detect and neutralize them. For this reason, the company is regularly updating its protection methods to ensure the platform's stable operation and uninterrupted user access to content.

This information is also relevant for users in Uzbekistan, as the risk of cyberattacks and phishing targeting global platforms is increasing in our region as well. Experts recommend being vigilant about personal data security when using any international platform.

RutubeDDoSCybersecurityTechnologyRussia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Roscosmos and NASA extend International Space Station operations until 2030Roscosmos and NASA extend International Space Station operations until 2030Today, 03:57OpenAI is developing its first device: ChatGPT will now have a physical formOpenAI is developing its first device: ChatGPT will now have a physical formToday, 03:29Conflict between OpenAI and Apple: AI giant denies allegationsConflict between OpenAI and Apple: AI giant denies allegationsToday, 03:28OpenAI's new GPT-5.6 Sol model is deleting user filesOpenAI's new GPT-5.6 Sol model is deleting user filesToday, 02:59A New Era for the SpaceX Starship Project: Paving the Way for Full Orbital FlightsA New Era for the SpaceX Starship Project: Paving the Way for Full Orbital FlightsToday, 02:54Ads Removed from Windows 11 Search: Microsoft Releases New UpdateAds Removed from Windows 11 Search: Microsoft Releases New UpdateToday, 02:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures