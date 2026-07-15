Conflict between OpenAI and Apple: AI giant denies allegations

·19·Technology
Conflict between OpenAI and Apple: AI giant denies allegations

OpenAI, a leader in the world of AI, has issued an official response to allegations of trade secret theft brought by Apple. The company's management considers these accusations baseless, emphasizing that staff turnover in a competitive environment is a natural process. This dispute signals intensifying relations between two major players in the tech world. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In a statement released by Bloomberg reporter Ed Ludlow, OpenAI representatives say: “While we take these allegations seriously, we are currently unaware of any evidence supporting the claims made in this complaint. We support fair competition and uphold the right of individuals to choose where they work.” The company added that it focuses on creating innovative technologies for the world rather than on the secrets of others.

Tang Tan and Apple's secrets

As a reminder, last Friday, Apple filed a 41-page lawsuit in the Northern District Court of California. In it, OpenAI management, particularly the company's Director of Hardware, Tang Tan, and a group of former Apple employees, are accused of stealing confidential information. Before joining OpenAI, Tang Tan worked at Apple for 24 years and held the position of Vice President of iPhone and Apple Watch design.

Relying on its internal investigations, Apple claims that OpenAI and its partners used the company's intellectual property to create new types of devices. According to the lawsuit, these actions were carried out systematically and were intended to damage the market dominance of the iPhone manufacturer. This could become one of the most serious legal hurdles in OpenAI's history.

New device and competition

Experts believe the root of this dispute lies in OpenAI's hardware plans. Apple's concerns have grown following OpenAI's recent partnership with LoveFrom, founded by legendary designer Jony Ive, and its strengthening of its staff. There are reports that OpenAI is currently working on a screenless, voice-controlled smart speaker or mobile device.

It is not yet known when the trial will begin or what defense strategy OpenAI will employ. However, the battle for talent and patent disputes are constant in the tech world. For users and tech enthusiasts, this dispute is an important signal of how worthy a competitor the future gadgets from the creator of ChatGPT will be to Apple products.

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