First precedent in the USA: New York freezes construction of AI data centers

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is preparing to announce a one-year moratorium on the construction of large data centers. This decision marks the first official ban in U.S. history at the state level on expanding AI infrastructure. This step is expected to be a turning point in balancing technological development and energy security. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The moratorium applies to large projects with a capacity exceeding 50 MW and includes facilities that have applied for permits but have not yet begun construction. According to Ixbt.com, exceptions are provided for smaller centers and institutions with special needs, such as hospitals and universities. The government intends to use this pause to develop new environmental requirements and assess the load on the state's energy system.

Energy crisis and protection of public interests

The Governor's administration notes that modern data centers designed for AI systems consume several times more electricity than traditional computing facilities. This, in turn, increases the load on the general grid and could lead to higher electricity prices for ordinary residents. According to Kathy Hochul, the depletion of natural resources and price uncertainty pose a serious threat to the state's population.

Under the new order, not only will construction be halted, but the issue of canceling previously applicable tax incentives for large data centers will also be considered. The ban takes effect immediately and will last for one year, although the period may be shortened if the state adopts new rules sooner. This measure is considered the executive branch's equivalent of a bill previously approved by the New York legislature.

Social discontent and the future of the industry

Negative attitudes toward AI infrastructure are being observed not only in New York but across the entire USA. According to a Gallup poll, 71% of Americans oppose the construction of data centers in their areas. Interestingly, the level of opposition to the construction of nuclear power plants (53%) is lower than this figure.

However, there is no unified position among U.S. states on this matter. For example, although a similar ban was introduced in Maine, Governor Janet Mills vetoed it because no exceptions were made for certain projects. At the same time, states like California, Michigan, and Pennsylvania continue to support the development of AI infrastructure.

New York's decision serves as a serious signal to tech giants. Companies like Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI will now be forced to prioritize not only technical capabilities but also regional energy resources and strict environmental legislation when creating new computing power. This will inevitably affect the pace of AI development in the future.