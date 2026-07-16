New Samsung 990 Series SSDs Released: Price and Specifications

South Korean tech giant Samsung has updated its storage device lineup. The company's new Samsung 990 model has officially gone on sale, and several specialized publications have already managed to test the device. This SSD differs fundamentally from previous models in a number of technical features, particularly the absence of DRAM cache. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new model is built on 280-layer QLC memory chips and supports the PCIe 4.0 interface. Samsung has introduced this product in two capacities — 1 TB and 2 TB. Regarding pricing, the 1 TB version is priced at $270, while the 2 TB model is set at $530.

Speed and performance metrics

The device's technical capabilities vary slightly depending on its capacity. The 1 TB model provides sequential read speeds of 7150 MB/s and write speeds of 6450 MB/s. The random read (4K) performance is 700,000 IOPS, and write performance is 1.1 million IOPS. These figures are considered sufficiently high for average users and gaming enthusiasts.

The 2 TB flagship version shows even higher results. Its sequential read speed reaches up to 7250 MB/s, while the write speed remains the same as the smaller model — 6450 MB/s. Performance for random operations is 850,000 and 1.2 million IOPS, respectively. This provides a significant advantage when working with large volumes of data.

Resource and durability issues

The new Samsung 990 model differs significantly in terms of resources from the TLC-based 990 Evo model. Due to the specific characteristics of QLC memory, the new model's endurance (TBW) is 400 TB for the 1 TB version and 800 TB for the 2 TB version. For comparison, these figures were 600 TB and 1200 TB respectively in the older 990 Evo model.

Initial reviews conducted by experts at Tom’s Hardware highlighted both the positive and negative aspects of the device. Experts believe the new SSD generally offers satisfactory performance. Furthermore, the TBW and DWPD (Drive Writes Per Day) metrics are rated as above average for its segment.

However, the device is not without its flaws. Reviewers note the new model's low energy efficiency and a warranty period of only 3 years. At a time when a 5-year warranty is the standard for modern high-end SSDs, the 3-year warranty for the Samsung 990 may be insufficient for some users.

In the Uzbekistan market, such SSDs are usually popular among professional video editors and builders of high-end gaming PCs. The transition to QLC memory in the new model will be an important choice for buyers seeking a balance between price and durability. For now, there is no precise information regarding the official price and release date in local stores.