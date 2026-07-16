Attempted burglary at Lamine Yamal's home during match

·34·Sport
Attempted burglary at Lamine Yamal's home during match

An attempted burglary occurred at the luxury home of Spain national team and FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, located in Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona. This was reported by El Español newspaper.

It is reported that the incident took place on the evening of July 14, while the Spanish national team was defeating France 2-0 in the Euro 2024 semi-final to reach the final. At that time, Lamine Yamal was in Germany, playing the full 90 minutes of the match. Additionally, Mikel Oyarzabal scored from a penalty kick earned by Yamal.

According to the publication, two masked individuals attempted to climb over the perimeter wall to enter the property. However, security personnel spotted them via surveillance cameras in time and took immediate action. As a result, the suspects fled the scene without entering the house. The Catalan police are currently investigating the incident.

It is known that the mansion where Yamal lives previously belonged to the famous singer Shakira and former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué. The estimated value of the property is 11 million euros.

Lamine YamalFC BarcelonaEuro 2024La LigaCrime
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