Argentina defeats England to reach the final

In the FIFA 2026 World Cup semi-final, Argentina defeated England 2-1 to advance to the final. The match took place at the stadium in Atlanta.

The scoring opened in the 55th minute. England player Anthony Gordon found the back of the net to put his team ahead. Argentina managed to turn the game around late in the match. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernández equalized, and in the 90+2nd minute, Lautaro Martínez scored the winning goal.

Statistically, Argentina held a significant advantage. The South Americans registered 14 shots, 6 of which were on target. England had 6 shots, with 3 on target.

Argentina also led in possession with 64 percent, while England had 36 percent. Argentina dominated in total passes with 578, compared to England's 331.

Passing accuracy was 93 percent for Argentina and 84 percent for England. In terms of fouls, England committed 11 and Argentina 15. England received 1 yellow card, while Argentina received 3. No red cards were recorded.

England was caught offside 1 time, and Argentina 3 times. Argentina led in corner kicks 6-1.

Thus, Argentina reached the final and will face Spain in the decisive match. England concluded their participation in the tournament in the semi-finals.