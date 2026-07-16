Argentina in the final again: Lionel Messi and his teammates defeated England

·31·Sport
Argentina in the final again: Lionel Messi and his teammates defeated England

The Argentina national team has taken another huge step towards defending their world title. In the semi-final match held in Atlanta, Lionel Scaloni's charges fought a fierce battle against England and secured a resilient victory. This success leads the Albiceleste to their second consecutive World Cup final. This is reported by Goal.com .

For the first hour of the game, caution prevailed on the pitch. Every time Lionel Messi approached the ball, the fans in the stadium could not hide their excitement. However, after England managed to open the scoring in the 55th minute, the situation became complicated for the reigning champions. Just when many began to doubt Argentina's chances, the team showed their character.

Messi provided the assist, the youngsters finished

Until the final minutes of the match, the England midfield managed to contain the Argentine stars. But in the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez restored balance with a long-range strike that beat Jordan Pickford. This goal completely changed the atmosphere in the stadium and gave the Argentines extra strength.

In the second minute of stoppage time, the decisive blow was struck. Lautaro Martinez headed in a precise cross delivered by Lionel Messi. According to Goal.com, although Messi did not score himself in this game, he was the main creator in both goal-scoring situations and led his team out of a difficult situation.

The England national team stood out for their physical fitness and motivation throughout the game. They brought Argentina to the brink of defeat, but experience and composure were still on the side of the reigning champions. Defender and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also demonstrated reliable play in several situations, neutralizing the opponent's dangerous attacks.

Thus, Argentina has once again reached the final to prove they are the best team in the world. They must take the final step to defend their title. For the team led by Lionel Messi, this is not just a victory, but could become a historic moment for the entire country.

ArgentinaLionel MessiWorld CupEnglandFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

PSG values their talent at 50 million euros: English giants are in linePSG values their talent at 50 million euros: English giants are in lineToday, 02:39Argentina defeats England to reach the finalArgentina defeats England to reach the finalToday, 02:05Attempted burglary at Lamine Yamal's home during matchAttempted burglary at Lamine Yamal's home during matchToday, 01:55Conflict between Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel: Joe Hart defends the young starConflict between Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel: Joe Hart defends the young starToday, 01:12Roma strengthens attack: Endrick and Alejandro Garnacho in sightsRoma strengthens attack: Endrick and Alejandro Garnacho in sightsToday, 00:54Conflict between Barcelona and Ronald Koeman: Frenkie de Jong returns with a serious injuryConflict between Barcelona and Ronald Koeman: Frenkie de Jong returns with a serious injuryToday, 00:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar