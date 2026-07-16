Argentina in the final again: Lionel Messi and his teammates defeated England

The Argentina national team has taken another huge step towards defending their world title. In the semi-final match held in Atlanta, Lionel Scaloni's charges fought a fierce battle against England and secured a resilient victory. This success leads the Albiceleste to their second consecutive World Cup final. This is reported by Goal.com .

For the first hour of the game, caution prevailed on the pitch. Every time Lionel Messi approached the ball, the fans in the stadium could not hide their excitement. However, after England managed to open the scoring in the 55th minute, the situation became complicated for the reigning champions. Just when many began to doubt Argentina's chances, the team showed their character.

Messi provided the assist, the youngsters finished

Until the final minutes of the match, the England midfield managed to contain the Argentine stars. But in the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez restored balance with a long-range strike that beat Jordan Pickford. This goal completely changed the atmosphere in the stadium and gave the Argentines extra strength.

In the second minute of stoppage time, the decisive blow was struck. Lautaro Martinez headed in a precise cross delivered by Lionel Messi. According to Goal.com, although Messi did not score himself in this game, he was the main creator in both goal-scoring situations and led his team out of a difficult situation.

The England national team stood out for their physical fitness and motivation throughout the game. They brought Argentina to the brink of defeat, but experience and composure were still on the side of the reigning champions. Defender and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also demonstrated reliable play in several situations, neutralizing the opponent's dangerous attacks.

Thus, Argentina has once again reached the final to prove they are the best team in the world. They must take the final step to defend their title. For the team led by Lionel Messi, this is not just a victory, but could become a historic moment for the entire country.