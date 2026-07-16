Greylock decides to cap new investment fund at $1.5 billion

Greylock Ventures, one of the oldest and most prestigious venture firms in Silicon Valley, has bucked industry trends by announcing it will artificially cap the size of its new fund. The company raised $1.5 billion for its 18th fund. Although this figure is 50% higher than its $1 billion fund in 2023, the company's leadership declined the opportunity to raise significantly larger amounts available in the market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In an interview with TechCrunch, Greylock partner Saam Motamedi noted that the company could have raised several times that amount. However, Greylock has strategically chosen to prioritize quality over growth. This decision is seen as a cautious and professional approach at a time when fund sizes in the venture capital market are growing rapidly.

Quality and personal attention strategy

According to Greylock representatives, the relatively small size of the fund allows for maximum attention to each startup. The company's 10 core partners execute only one or two new investment projects per year. As a result, the new fund is expected to support a total of about 25 portfolio companies. This style helps Greylock identify startups at the earliest stages, even before they are fully formed as companies.

Throughout its history, the company has "incubated" cybersecurity giants like Palo Alto Networks and Abnormal within its own offices, helping them build from scratch. For example, the AI startup Baseten, now valued at $13 billion, utilized Greylock's services to establish connections with engineers and customers.

Late-stage investments and AI focus

Although Greylock primarily focuses on early-stage (seed and Series A) projects, nearly 15% of the new fund will be directed toward high-potential late-stage companies. Within its previous fund, the company invested in major projects such as Anthropic, Revolut, and Wiz. In particular, the investment in Anthropic remains the largest in Greylock's history.

Motamedi emphasized that at the meetings Greylock holds every Monday, the agenda begins not with company names, but with the names of people. This signifies that the company believes more in human capital and the potential of founders than in a business model. For young entrepreneurs and startup founders, the experience of such prestigious funds is important, as it shows that in the venture market, strategic partnership and experience take precedence over just money.