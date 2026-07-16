Windows 11 or SteamOS for Steam Machine: Which System is More Efficient for Gaming?

Valve's Steam Machine devices are known among gamers for their compactness and user-friendly interface. However, many users are curious: how does installing Windows 11 affect performance? New tests conducted by the author of the ETA PRIME channel provide a detailed answer. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

As is known, Valve does not prohibit changing the operating system on its devices; on the contrary, it provides the necessary drivers for Windows. In the future, the company has even promised to introduce a Dual Boot feature, allowing two systems to run in parallel. This opens the way for Steam Machine owners to use both the console interface and full PC capabilities.

Synthetic tests and performance differences

According to Ixbt.com, tests in the Geekbench benchmark showed that Windows 11 significantly outperforms SteamOS in multi-threaded tasks. A similar situation was observed in the Cinebench R24 test, although the difference was not as significant. This indicates that the Windows system has certain advantages in managing CPU resources.

When it comes to graphics loads, the situation levels out slightly. In 3DMark tests, the difference between the two systems varies from just 1.7% to 4.3%. Interestingly, depending on the resolution, either Windows or SteamOS takes the lead. This means that graphics drivers are optimized differently in each system.

Real-world gaming performance

Gaming tests also provided unexpected results. In many modern games, the difference in frame rate (FPS) did not exceed a few percent. It is worth noting:

At high 4K resolution, Windows 11 showed slightly more stable results;

The SteamOS system has an advantage in launching games quickly and saving system resources;

When Windows is installed, the device loses its "console" charm and becomes a regular mini-PC.

In conclusion, if the user only cares about gaming, SteamOS remains the optimal choice because it is maximally optimized for the gaming process. However, for those who want to use a Steam Machine as a work computer, installing Windows 11 does not lead to any serious performance losses.

Interest in such compact gaming devices is also growing in the Uzbekistan market. The availability of choice for users, i.e., the ability to change the system according to their preferences, increases the competitiveness of gadgets like the Steam Machine.