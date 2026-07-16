PSG values their talent at 50 million euros: English giants are in line

Paris Saint-Germain has reached a final decision regarding their young and promising forward Ibrahima Mbaye. The 18-year-old winger, unhappy with his lack of playing time in the first team, has expressed his desire to leave the club during the current summer transfer window. The Parisian management does not intend to stand in the way of the young talent's departure but aims to secure a significant profit from his transfer. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the French champions are demanding a release fee between 40 and 50 million euros for Mbaye. The club's high valuation is due to the fact that the player's current contract runs for another two years and he is recognized as one of the most promising young players in Europe. Mbaye, a product of the PSG academy, made 30 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

Premier League clubs and Dortmund join the race

A number of leading English Premier League clubs are showing active interest in the race for Ibrahima Mbaye. In particular, scouts from Manchester City, Tottenham, and Aston Villa are closely monitoring the player's situation. English clubs believe the young winger's speed and technical skills are well-suited to the style of British football.

Borussia Dortmund, which has extensive experience in discovering and developing young talents, is also not staying out of the race. According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, representatives of the German club have been in contact with the player's entourage in recent days. Dortmund could offer Mbaye a spot in the first team and an excellent platform for development.

Mbaye proved his high-level potential while playing for the Senegal national team at the last World Cup. He participated in four matches during the tournament and managed to score against the France national team. Although Senegal was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Belgium in the Round of 16, Mbaye caught the attention of many international experts.

PSG is currently working on further strengthening their attacking line, which will further reduce Mbaye's chances of breaking into the starting lineup. For this reason, the player sees his future in another league. The 50 million euro price tag set by the Parisians may be a hurdle for many clubs, but negotiations are expected to continue until the end of the transfer window.