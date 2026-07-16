Modern cartridges for Steam: Reddit user presents an unusual project

·20·Technology
Modern cartridges for Steam: Reddit user presents an unusual project

In the era of digital games, physical media, particularly the iconic cartridges of the past, have been almost forgotten. However, a Reddit user under the nickname Jibril-sama decided to combine this classic approach with modern technology. He developed a custom "Steam Game Cartridges" system to launch games on the Steam platform. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The essence of this invention is simple yet unique: games are loaded not from a cloud library, but from individual physical devices. In an interview with Tom’s Hardware, the author detailed how the system works. It is not just external storage, but a fully automated mechanism.

Technical solution and operating principle

The project is based on SSD drives. The author purchased used 128 GB SSDs at a low price and loaded one game onto each. These drives are connected to the computer via a simple SATA adapter. The most interesting aspect of the system lies in its software.

The entire system runs on Linux. The author wrote a custom script that triggers using udev rules and a systemd daemon. The process works as follows: as soon as the SSD is connected to the computer, the system recognizes it, runs the script, and notifies the Steam client that the game is available. As a result, the user does not need to search for the game in the library.

The system can even be configured so that when a cartridge is connected, the game launches automatically, just like on old consoles. This allows gamers to experience a 90s retro atmosphere. Despite high internet speeds today, owning such a physical collection is an interesting experience for many enthusiasts.

Challenges facing the project

Of course, this solution has its drawbacks. First, the size of modern games is increasing day by day, and 128 GB of memory may often not be enough. Second, the cost of new SSDs is quite high, which makes the project somewhat expensive from an economic standpoint.

Also, the issue of updating games remains open. If a game needs an update, the user still has to connect to the internet and download the data to that specific cartridge. Nevertheless, according to ixbt.com, this idea is highly regarded as a unique and creative way to preserve physical copies in the gaming industry.

Such projects may also be interesting for users in Uzbekistan, especially in areas with limited internet traffic or low speeds, where downloading games once and storing them on physical media provides convenience. The method presented by Jibril-sama has made this process much more aesthetic and user-friendly.

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