Best player of the England vs Argentina match determined

·76·Sport
Best player of the England vs Argentina match determined

The match between England and Argentina held on July 16 ended in a 2-1 victory for the South Americans. In the ratings released after the game, Argentine players recorded higher scores. Lionel Messi surpassed all players with a rating of 8.8. For England, Djed Spence and Elliot Anderson each received 6.9 points. The stadium, goalscorers, and the minutes of the goals were not included in the provided information.

England's average rating was 6.4. Jordan Pickford was rated 6.3. In the defensive line, Djed Spence matched the team's best performance with 6.9 points. Marc Guehi received 6.5, Reece James 6.4, while John Stones' performance was rated 6.0.

Elliot Anderson also received 6.9 points. Declan Rice 6.7, Jude Bellingham was rated 6.0. Morgan Rogers received 6.8 points. Anthony Gordon was rated 6.4. Harry Kane, who played as the center-forward, received 5.9 points, the lowest result in England's starting lineup.

Ezri Konsa, who came on for Gordon in the 72nd minute, received 6.3 points. Dan Burn, Nico O'Reilly, Ivan Toney, and Marcus Rashford, who joined the game later, were not rated.

The overall rating for the Argentine players was 7.2. Emiliano Martinez received 6.6 points. Cristian Romero in the center of defense recorded the second-highest result after Messi with 8.3 points. Lisandro Martinez received 7.0, Nahuel Molina 6.5, and Nicolas Tagliafico 6.4.

In midfield, Enzo Fernandez stood out with 7.9 points. Leandro Paredes' performance was rated 7.7. Giovanni Simeone received 7.0, Alexis Mac Allister 5.9. Julian Alvarez was given 7.1 points.

Lionel Messi was the man of the match with 8.8 points. Rodrigo de Paul, who came off the bench, received 7.2, Nicolas Gonzalez 6.9, Nicolas Otamendi 6.7, and Gonzalo Montiel 6.4. Lautaro Martinez, who entered the pitch in the 81st minute, was not rated.

EnglandArgentinaLionel MessiEnzo FernandezDjed Spence
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