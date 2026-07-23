IBM on the Brink of Financial Crisis: The Unexpected Blow of the AI Boom

IBM, one of the world's oldest and most prestigious technology giants, has released an unexpected and painful financial report for the current quarter. The company's revenue fell significantly below Wall Street analyst forecasts, leading to a 25 percent drop in share price in a single day. This was recorded as the largest single-day decline in IBM's history. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Company CEO Arvind Krishna and the board of directors, realizing the gravity of the situation, were forced to warn investors in advance. According to the published figures, although IBM generated $17.2 billion in revenue and $2.2 billion in net profit during the quarter, the key metrics turned out to be much worse than investors expected. In particular, the decline in the company's "infrastructure" division surprised everyone.

Reasons for the crisis in the mainframe business

The mainframe (high-performance server) business, which is considered the pillar of IBM's financial stability, shrank by 42 percent. This is a very dangerous signal for the company, because as CFO Jim Kavanaugh explained, for every $1 worth of mainframe hardware sold, the company generates an additional $3 in revenue through software. The decline in mainframe sales is negatively impacting all revenue streams down the chain.

Company management emphasizes that this decline is a temporary phenomenon. It turns out that dozens of major clients who planned to purchase new systems during the quarter canceled their deals at the last minute. Although the number of clients may seem small, given that each mainframe system costs millions of dollars and involves long-term service contracts, these losses have created a massive hole in the company's budget.

Artificial Intelligence: Both Salvation and Threat

Interestingly, the AI boom that has kept IBM shares high in recent years is now hitting its traditional business. According to Arvind Krishna, clients are re-evaluating their budgets. Instead of buying new mainframes, they are redirecting their funds to other types of hardware necessary for AI data centers.

As the price of equipment and computer hardware for data centers has increased by 15 to 30 percent, companies are facing a choice. Many corporations prefer to invest in resources needed to run modern AI models rather than upgrading mainframes that, while outdated, are still working reliably.

According to ixbt.com, IBM management has lowered its growth forecasts for the end of the year. This means that the complications of the current unsuccessful quarter will be felt throughout the year. Nevertheless, the company denies rumors that the era of mainframes is ending and expresses confidence that the situation will stabilize soon.