Granit Xhaka Transfer Closed: Sunderland Will Not Release Captain to Chelsea

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Granit Xhaka Transfer Closed: Sunderland Will Not Release Captain to Chelsea

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has put an end to the rumors surrounding team captain Granit Xhaka. The coach firmly rejected reports about the experienced midfielder moving to London club Chelsea, stating that the topic is no longer up for discussion, Goal.com reports .

According to The Guardian, Chelsea submitted an £8 million bid for the Swiss player, but the Sunderland board immediately rejected the request. Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso wanted to reunite with his former Bayer Leverkusen pupil, but this plan appears to have fallen through.

Captain's Loyalty and European Ambitions

Following a friendly match against Liverpool (2-4), Régis Le Bris spoke to journalists and clarified Xhaka's future. The coach emphasized that the player wants to stay with the team and conquer new heights together with the club.

"No, this topic is closed. Granit has made a very clear decision about his future. He loves Sunderland and wants to stay here. He is a fantastic leader and a true captain, not only on the pitch but also in the dressing room," Le Bris noted.

Sunderland secured a UEFA Europa League spot last season, with Granit Xhaka playing a central role in that success. The club's management has no intention of selling their most experienced player ahead of their European debut. The player's current contract runs until June 30, 2028.

Transfer Market and Squad Composition

Le Bris also touched upon the team's plans for the transfer window. According to him, the team will not sign 14 new players like last year, but will instead focus on targeted reinforcements. Maintaining stability within the squad is currently seen as a priority.

Granit Xhaka has vast Premier League experience. He made 297 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 23 goals and winning two FA Cups. He has also played successfully in the German Bundesliga for Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, notably winning the league title and the DFB-Pokal with Leverkusen.

By keeping their captain, Sunderland aims to perform strongly not only in the domestic league but also in the Europa League. Meanwhile, Chelsea will have to look for other candidates to bolster their midfield.

ChelseaSunderlandGranit XhakaTransfersFootball
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