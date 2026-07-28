Concern over Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan's social media move

·52·Sport
Concern over Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan's social media move

In the modern football world, even small changes on players' personal pages have become commonplace in raising various questions and concerns among fans. Especially when the transfer window enters a busy phase, the actions of star players become the subject of serious discussions. As reported by Goal.com, AC Milan's main goalkeeper Mike Maignan suddenly deleting all photos from his Instagram page and all mentions related to the Italian team has opened the door to various rumors among fans. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

A mysterious social media move

The French goalkeeper, known by the nickname "Iron Mike", completely cleaned his page over several days and even removed information related to the French national team. This situation confused AC Milan fans, who were already worried about uncertainties in the transfer window. However, club management and Casa Milan representatives view this situation with complete calm. According to sources, this is simply another social media hype and has nothing to do with the player's future.

Sources close to the club emphasize that there is no official sign indicating Mike Maignan's dissatisfaction with AC Milan's management or the team's new strategy. The goalkeeper has not set any special demands on the club in the transfer market. On the contrary, relations between the parties remain completely stable.

Trust of management and coach

During the summer break, club owner Gerry Cardinale and the head coach contacted Mike Maignan several times, expressing their full confidence in him. The management specifically emphasized that the player will remain an important part of the team project next season. AC Milan remains committed to the long-term contract signed in January, which runs until the summer of 2031.

Gerry Cardinale showed that he is determined to keep the team's main leaders. Also, the head coach stated that he continues to see Mike Maignan as a captain in the team, which must quickly forget last season's failures and move forward.

Currently spending his vacation after the World Cup, Mike Maignan is expected to return to the Milanello training ground in mid-August. Although such minor misunderstandings around the team's main goalkeeper before the start of the new season caused unnecessary excitement for the fans, in reality, there are no problems regarding the player's future.

AC MilanMike MaignanSerie ATransfersFootball
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