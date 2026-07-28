Foreign exchange rates for July 29 announced

·100·Economy
Foreign exchange rates for July 29 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for July 29, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar rose by 61.42 soums to 12,050.34 soums.

• The Euro increased by 21.8 soums to 13,685.57 soums.
• The Russian ruble decreased by 0.2 soums to 153.29 soums.
• The British pound rose by 19.23 soums to 16,004.06 soums.
• The Japanese yen increased by 0.22 soums to 73.53 soums.
• The Swiss franc decreased by 20.17 soums to 14,690.16 soums.
• The Chinese yuan rose by 7.97 soums to 1,779.88 soums.

Central Bank of UzbekistanUnited States dollarEuroRussian rubleBritish pound
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