Waymo and Other Autonomous Taxi Operators Under Strict Scrutiny

In the US, Waymo and other robotaxi operators are facing intense scrutiny and new federal-level demands due to issues related to emergency services. According to ixbt.com and TechCrunch, autonomous vehicles blocking ambulances and fire trucks, as well as entering active crime scenes, pose a serious regulatory risk for the industry. Techcrunch.com reports this news.

At a press conference in San Francisco, California Congressman Kevin Mullin introduced a new bill. Titled the "AV Emergency Response Coordination Act," the initiative requires federal regulators to establish uniform national safety standards for autonomous vehicle operators. The document was drafted following a series of hazardous incidents, including vehicles failing to recognize road signs and traffic cones.

Emergencies and Shortcomings

San Francisco Fire Department Chief Jeanine Nicholson noted that city services have tried working with the companies, but recurring incidents have shown that changes are necessary. According to her, robotaxis drop off and pick up passengers directly in front of fire stations and emergency hubs, obstructing the movement of emergency services.

According to a TechCrunch investigation, Waymo has repeatedly relied on first responders to manually drive vehicles when encountering problems. This once again demonstrated the lack of sufficient independence of autonomous systems in emergency situations and intensified public criticism.

Key Requirements of the Bill

The proposed bill envisions introducing a number of strict obligations for automotive and technology companies:

Providing clear emergency protocols for first responders.

Establishing a 24/7 hotline enabling government officials to directly contact companies.

Tasking the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) with developing minimum national emergency response standards.

Implementing a "geofencing" system that allows government officials to restrict robotaxi movement during emergencies.

The geofencing rule in this bill is considered particularly important, as it grants city and safety officials the right to restrict vehicle movement in real time during emergencies without waiting for companies to self-regulate.

In its statement, Waymo noted that it has always supported uniform federal standards for the automotive industry. Company representatives emphasized that emergency protocols and extensive training conducted with first responders create a solid foundation for the entire sector, ensuring safety on the roads.