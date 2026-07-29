Andreas Christensen ready to restore his status at Barcelona

Spanish club Barcelona is continuing its pre-season training camp in Great Britain at a high pace. Head coach Hansi Flick has included experienced first-team players alongside 17 talented young graduates from La Masia in the squad. According to sports reports, amid this testing period, Danish defender Andreas Christensen has already become one of the most notable players of the team due to his enthusiasm and efforts in training, reports Goal. com.

Having experienced difficulties over the past 18 months related to severe injuries and a diminishing role in the starting lineup, the player recently signed a new contract with the club running until 2028. This agreement is seen as a major opportunity for the 28-year-old central defender to turn a brand new page in his career and recover his best athletic form.

New contract and drive towards rise

Andreas Christensen's main goal is not just to return to the squad, but to worthily defend Barcelona's honor in the battles for Europe's most prestigious trophies. The player himself views this stage not as a final chance, but as a favorable opportunity to justify the high trust shown by the club and restart his career.

In an interview with a sports publication, the Danish player specifically emphasized that restoring his physical condition and gaining consistent playing time is his top priority. «I feel good. Training sessions are becoming increasingly high-intensity, the body feels it, but that is exactly why we are here», — said the defender.

Common goals with Hansi Flick

Touching upon his role in the season, Christensen stated that he has reached a complete understanding regarding requirements with head coach Hansi Flick. According to him, the coaching staff and players' main focus is on maintaining physical condition at a steady level and getting through the season injury-free.

Preparing to justify the trust placed in him at the club, this season will certainly be an important test for Andreas Christensen to showcase his true leadership qualities among the Catalans.