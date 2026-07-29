Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 Earbuds Introduced

·27·Technology
Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 Earbuds Introduced

Ozlo, an accessories startup founded by former Bose engineers, has officially unveiled its latest device, the Sleepbuds 2 smart earbuds. The new model focuses on improvements in key areas such as battery life, connection stability, and sound quality, representing a significant technological step designed to improve sleep quality and enhance comfort. Techcrunch.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com and TechCrunch, the new device is priced at $279, which is about 12 percent more expensive than the previous generation. This launch marks Ozlo's first major update since its initial device release, showing that the brand's operations have evolved from simply continuing a Bose project into an independent sleep technology platform.

Recall that the original Sleepbuds were released at the end of 2024 to fill the void left after Bose exited this market. Ozlo founders N.B. Patil, Brian Mulkey, and Charlie Taylor are former Bose employees who purchased the developments and intellectual property rights in this direction to found their own startup. The initial model has already managed to attract over 200,000 buyers to date.

Technical Updates and Conveniences

The Sleepbuds 2 model is designed to resolve the main issues users faced. In particular, the device's battery life has been extended from approximately 10 hours to 14 hours. The charging case can additionally store enough power for 2–3 nights and is equipped with a special button that allows you to turn on sleep sounds or stop an alarm without having to pick up your phone.

Furthermore, the issue of Bluetooth connection drops, which was one of the main complaints from users, has also been resolved. Thanks to a redesigned antenna and extender, the communication range has expanded and the connection has become much more stable. A built-in amplifier was added to the audio system for sound masking and quality improvement, and personalized sound settings supporting modes like Spoken Word, Airplane mode, and Focus mode were introduced.

Sleep Analysis and Future Plans

While the earbuds use biometric sensors to track breathing and movement, the charging case monitors room conditions—noise levels, lighting, and temperature. This helps users determine in which environment they can rest more deeply. Ozlo plans to introduce AI technologies for data analysis in the future and create an AI assistant that can interact with users.

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