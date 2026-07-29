Elon Musk Announced When the First Humans Will Be Sent to Mars

·67·Technology
Elon Musk Announced When the First Humans Will Be Sent to Mars

Entrepreneur and engineer Elon Musk announced that humanity's first steps toward Mars will take place nearly twice as fast as NASA's projections. According to him, the landing of the first astronauts on the Red Planet could happen just five to seven years from now. This statement once again highlighted the stark difference in approaches regarding future plans in the field of space exploration. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Elon Musk made these remarks while commenting on a speech by the NASA administrator. The head of the American space agency had previously estimated in a speech that human flight to Mars would happen much later—approximately 10–15 years after the mission to the Moon planned for 2028. NASA experts emphasized that this timeframe is linked to the necessity of developing required technologies.

Differences in technological approaches and timelines

According to NASA leadership, implementing a crewed Mars program requires the development of entirely new technologies, including nuclear propulsion systems. It is precisely these factors that will inevitably prolong the preparation process. On the other hand, the SpaceX CEO relies on a much more optimistic scenario and firmly believes humanity will reach this milestone significantly faster.

Elon Musk's forecasts are closely tied to the company's current plans regarding the Starship program. According to him, the first uncrewed cargo missions to Mars may not begin earlier than 2028. It is also planned to deliver a special Mars rover designed for exploring the planet a few years prior to that deadline.

Next steps in conquering space

To realize these grand plans, SpaceX regularly continues testing. In particular, impressive drone footage published online clearly demonstrated the condition of Starship following the IFT-13 test flight conducted on July 24, 2026. These tests serve as a solid foundation for future long-distance space journeys.

Experts believe that such competition between the private sector and government space agencies could sharply accelerate the pace of space technology development. Although NASA prefers a cautious approach, Elon Musk's aggressive plans bring the practical implementation of space tourism and interplanetary migration ideas closer in the future.

Elon MuskMarsSpaceXStarshipNASA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Intel Nova Lake Processors to Feature Powerful Graphics CoreIntel Nova Lake Processors to Feature Powerful Graphics CoreToday, 00:22Sam Altman Explained Why He Left TikTokSam Altman Explained Why He Left TikTokYesterday, 23:57When AI Controls a Vending Machine: Lies, Blackmail and CompetitionWhen AI Controls a Vending Machine: Lies, Blackmail and CompetitionYesterday, 23:56Bacteria Purify Toxic Uranium in Water by 96 PercentBacteria Purify Toxic Uranium in Water by 96 PercentYesterday, 23:28US Bans Foreign Robots and Inverters Citing National SecurityUS Bans Foreign Robots and Inverters Citing National SecurityYesterday, 23:26James Webb Space Telescope Debunks Dyson Sphere HopesJames Webb Space Telescope Debunks Dyson Sphere HopesYesterday, 22:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design