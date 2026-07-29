Elon Musk Announced When the First Humans Will Be Sent to Mars

Entrepreneur and engineer Elon Musk announced that humanity's first steps toward Mars will take place nearly twice as fast as NASA's projections. According to him, the landing of the first astronauts on the Red Planet could happen just five to seven years from now. This statement once again highlighted the stark difference in approaches regarding future plans in the field of space exploration. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Elon Musk made these remarks while commenting on a speech by the NASA administrator. The head of the American space agency had previously estimated in a speech that human flight to Mars would happen much later—approximately 10–15 years after the mission to the Moon planned for 2028. NASA experts emphasized that this timeframe is linked to the necessity of developing required technologies.

Differences in technological approaches and timelines

According to NASA leadership, implementing a crewed Mars program requires the development of entirely new technologies, including nuclear propulsion systems. It is precisely these factors that will inevitably prolong the preparation process. On the other hand, the SpaceX CEO relies on a much more optimistic scenario and firmly believes humanity will reach this milestone significantly faster.

Elon Musk's forecasts are closely tied to the company's current plans regarding the Starship program. According to him, the first uncrewed cargo missions to Mars may not begin earlier than 2028. It is also planned to deliver a special Mars rover designed for exploring the planet a few years prior to that deadline.

Next steps in conquering space

To realize these grand plans, SpaceX regularly continues testing. In particular, impressive drone footage published online clearly demonstrated the condition of Starship following the IFT-13 test flight conducted on July 24, 2026. These tests serve as a solid foundation for future long-distance space journeys.

Experts believe that such competition between the private sector and government space agencies could sharply accelerate the pace of space technology development. Although NASA prefers a cautious approach, Elon Musk's aggressive plans bring the practical implementation of space tourism and interplanetary migration ideas closer in the future.