Shavkat Mirziyoyev returns from Astana: why is the visit important?

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's one-day working visit to Kazakhstan has concluded. The main event of the trip was the opening ceremony of the third international "Games of the Future" tournament in Astana, which combines sports and digital technologies.

Although the visit was brief, it once again demonstrated Uzbekistan's growing interest in new-generation sports and phygital disciplines.

Mirziyoyev departed for Tashkent

On July 29, after the working visit program concluded, Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for Tashkent from the Astana International Airport.

At the airport, the head of Uzbekistan was seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlibek Nalibayev and other official figures.

Thus, the President's regular working visit to Kazakhstan concluded within a single day.

The main event of the trip took place at the "Barys Arena"

Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the grand opening ceremony of the third "Games of the Future" held at the "Barys Arena" Ice Palace in Astana.

The event was also attended by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and other foreign guests. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a video message to the participants of the ceremony.

The head of Uzbekistan congratulated the participants of the international competition and wished them success in the matches.

What is unique about the "Games of the Future"?

The main idea of the competition is to combine digital battles with traditional sports and physical activity.

In this format, called "phygital", athletes test their strength first in a virtual environment and then on a real sports field. Thus, participants are required to have computer gaming skills along with speed, physical preparation, and teamwork.

The tournament runs from July 29 to August 9. According to official data, more than 800 participants representing over 50 nationalities will compete in eight disciplines. The prize fund exceeds 4 million dollars.

In which disciplines will Uzbekistan participate?

Representatives of Uzbekistan will participate in this tournament in the following disciplines:

phygital football;

lasertag;

phygital dance.

In phygital football, the result in the digital game is combined with the match on the real field. In the dance discipline, participants demonstrate a harmony of virtual rhythm and live movement.

For Uzbek athletes, this tournament provides an opportunity to gain international experience, test a new competitive environment, and popularize phygital sports in the country.

The tournament is being held for the third time

The first "Games of the Future" were organized in 2024 in Kazan, Russia. Shavkat Mirziyoyev also attended the opening ceremony of that tournament.

The second competition was held in 2025 in Abu Dhabi. Astana became the third city to host this new sports format.

The organization of the tournament in different countries shows the growing international interest in phygital sports.

Symbolic significance of the visit

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's participation in the opening ceremony signifies Uzbekistan's focus on new technologies in sports, youth initiatives, and digital directions.

Unlike traditional sports, phygital competitions attempt to engage youth growing up in a digital environment into physical activity. This format can create new opportunities for athletes, coaches, programmers, and cybersports specialists in the future.

Main conclusion

The working visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Astana concluded with participation in the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future". The head of state returned to Tashkent, while the competitions will continue until August 9.

Now, the main intrigue for Uzbek fans is what results the country's representatives will record in competitions combining digital skills and physical preparation.