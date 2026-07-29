Young man from Andijan throws a kitten into a deep foundation pit to gain likes

A video circulating on social media shows a young man throwing a kitten into a construction site with a deep foundation pit behind a high wall. This incident sparked sharp discussions among internet users.

Many users assessed this action as cruelty to animals and are asking law enforcement agencies to give a legal assessment of the incident and bring the culprit to justice.

At the end of the video, the young man laughs and jokes: "It had 40 lives, we used one of them, now 39 are left." It was precisely this remark that drew fierce criticism on social media, with many users condemning attempts to gain "likes" and followers through content of this nature as completely unacceptable.