30 Afghan entrepreneurs in Tashkent: what is the purpose? (photo)

More than 30 Afghan entrepreneurs operating in the trade of automobiles and spare parts have arrived in Tashkent. The delegation is getting acquainted with the activities of major trading areas and enterprises in the capital, exploring opportunities to establish new business ties with Uzbek partners.

The visit is expected to go beyond a simple introductory tour. The program also includes holding meetings between entrepreneurs of the two countries, discussing trade projects, and reaching practical agreements.

Which facilities did the delegation visit?

According to the provided information, the Afghan entrepreneurs visited three key locations in Tashkent:

Visit Location Studied Direction Sergeli Automobile Market Trade of used cars and spare parts Tashkent INDEX Trade infrastructure and conditions for entrepreneurs "Banner Print" LLC Enterprise operations and production processes

The guests were provided with information on selling cars and spare parts, customer service, organizing retail outlets, and managing market infrastructure.

Members of the delegation showed special interest in product placement, organization of wholesale and retail trade, services provided to entrepreneurs, and the conditions created for vehicle purchase and sale.

Changes in the Sergeli market were also demonstrated

The Sergeli automobile market is considered one of the main centers for the trade of used vehicles and spare parts in the capital.

Recently, modernization work was carried out in the market, which covers an area of nearly 24 hectares. It was reported that a digital control system has been introduced to monitor incoming and outgoing vehicles, parking lots, and traffic flow. In addition, 116 informally employed citizens transitioned to formal employment, with 35 of them registered as entrepreneurs.

This experience may be of interest to Afghan entrepreneurs from the perspective of regulating trade, improving service quality, and reducing the informal market.

Why the automotive sector specifically?

There is a high demand for automobiles and spare parts in Afghanistan, and in this market, the areas of import, wholesale trade, repair, and maintenance are interconnected.

As a result of the visit to Tashkent, the following areas of cooperation may be discussed:

mutual supply of automobiles and spare parts;

organization of wholesale trade channels;

development of service and maintenance networks;

exchange of experience in managing retail spaces;

partnership in logistics and warehouse infrastructure;

establishment of joint ventures and dealerships.

No official details regarding specific contracts or projects have been provided yet. However, direct meetings planned during the visit can turn initial interest into practical agreements.

Trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan is growing rapidly

This business visit coincides with a period of intensifying economic ties between the two countries.

According to the National Statistics Committee, the foreign trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan amounted to nearly 1.7 billion dollars in 2025. During the same period, Uzbekistan's exports directed to Afghanistan reached 1.5 billion dollars.

In 2025, the two sides outlined measures to increase bilateral trade turnover to 3 billion dollars in the future. As part of those negotiations, B2B meetings were organized involving nearly 60 entrepreneurs from each country.

At the "Made in Afghanistan Expo" exhibition held in Tashkent in March 2026, more than 120 entrepreneurs and company representatives from Afghanistan participated. Following the exhibition, business meetings dedicated to export-import negotiations and investment cooperation were scheduled to take place.

These figures show that contacts at the entrepreneurial level are not a one-time visit, but part of an expanding economic process.

What results are expected from the visit?

During the delegation's program, a series of meetings are planned with Uzbek car sellers, spare parts suppliers, and other entrepreneurs.

The negotiations may discuss:

product varieties and supply volumes;

pricing and payment mechanisms;

transport and customs procedures;

selling Uzbek products in the Afghan market;

joint investment projects;

terms of long-term cooperation.

The true effectiveness of the business visit will become known through the contracts signed after the meetings, new trade channels, and implemented projects.

Main conclusion

The visit of more than 30 automotive sector entrepreneurs from Afghanistan to Tashkent shows that trade relations between the two countries are expanding into new directions.

The guests got acquainted with the activities of the Sergeli car market, Tashkent INDEX, and local enterprises. Now the main question is — will these introductions turn into real contracts, new supply chains, and joint business projects?

If the planned negotiations yield practical results, the trade in automobiles and spare parts could become one of the new growth points of Uzbekistan–Afghanistan economic cooperation.