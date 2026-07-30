Rosatom sets historical record in nuclear reactor production

Russia's state corporation Rosatom has achieved an unprecedented result in the field of nuclear energy. According to ixbt.com, the enterprise is currently manufacturing 13 small nuclear reactors with hulls at various stages of completion. These equipments are intended to equip the low-power nuclear power plant under construction in the country and new-generation nuclear icebreakers, and this indicator is considered an absolute record in the history of the national nuclear industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev, currently thirteen small nuclear reactor hulls are simultaneously in the production process at various stages. Parallel production on such a scale has never been observed before. According to experts, such a high indicator indicates not only the expansion of technological capabilities, but also the growing demand for small modular nuclear power plants and special fleets on a global scale.

An important step for the NPP project in Uzbekistan

A significant portion of the manufactured reactors is of particular importance for Uzbekistan. The report notes that these thirteen reactor hulls also include devices intended for the low-power nuclear power plant whose construction in Uzbekistan is scheduled to begin in 2026. This means that the material and technical base of the major energy project being implemented in our country is practically taking shape.

Low-power NPPs are seen as one of the most effective solutions in providing reliable electricity to geographically remote regions with limited access to centralized grids. The station being built in Uzbekistan is expected to play an important role in ensuring the country's energy security and supplying economic sectors with clean energy.

Equipment ready for the Leningrad icebreaker

In addition to the reactor production record, Rosatom has completed the full set of reactor equipment for the universal nuclear icebreaker "Leningrad" under Project 22220. The "ZiO-Podolsk" engineering plant produced the second RITM-200 reactor unit, thus making all necessary equipment for the ship's reactor compartment ready.

As a note, it should be emphasized that RITM-200 is the most modern nuclear installation, widely used in new-generation nuclear icebreakers. This technology ensures smooth movement and high-efficiency operation of ships even in severe Arctic conditions. These achievements of Rosatom serve to maintain leading positions in the global nuclear industry.