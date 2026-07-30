Competition in the Microsoft and AI market is intensifying

·49·Technology
Competition in the Microsoft and AI market is intensifying

At a time when AI technologies are rapidly developing on a global scale, Microsoft has entered into open competition with its key partners, leading AI laboratories. This strategic shift coincides with a period of unprecedented growth in the corporation's financial performance and an intensifying competitive environment. Techcrunch.com reports about this. reports .

According to ixbt.com, Microsoft posted record results in its latest financial quarter, recording $90 billion in revenue and $35.8 billion in net income. Over the completed fiscal year, the company's total revenue amounted to $331.8 billion, and its net income reached $133.7 billion.

However, against the backdrop of immense financial success, a conflict of interests is emerging. Companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are expanding not only model creation, but also application and agent infrastructure that allow direct interaction with customers. Microsoft's management is trying to prevent this situation from threatening the company's financial future.

Enterprise Customers and Security Issues

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is promoting the use of multiple models for enterprise customers and advising against relying on just one advanced AI laboratory for the agent application layer. He noted that being completely locked into a single vendor forces companies to expose their internal secrets to model developers with dubious reputations, which is risky.

Representatives of the corporate IT sector are equally afraid of data leaks and vendor lock-in. Taking these concerns into account, Satya Nadella openly announced during a conference with Wall Street analysts that Microsoft is well-positioned to offer its proprietary models, agents, and AI security services at lower prices.

Platform Architecture and Freedom

Responding to a question from UBS analyst Karl Keirstead about open and closed-source systems in the AI industry, Satya Nadella emphasized that enterprises must control their own destiny. He stated that the architectural design of the platform must allow easy swapping of any model for another, meaning the management mechanism must remain separate from the model.

Currently, Microsoft sells various management mechanisms and AI agents under the Copilot brand, including the GitHub Copilot coding agent. As is known, a large portion of funds in the AI sector is currently spent precisely on creating programming and coding agents.

MicrosoftOpenAIAnthropicSatya NadellaKünstliche Intelligenz
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