Mark Zuckerberg Says Billions of People Will Have Personal AI Agents in the Next Five Years

During a quarterly earnings call with investors, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that billions of people will have their own personal AI agents within the next five years. According to Ixbt.com, this technology will understand user goals and serve to protect their interests in any field 24 hours a day. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports. .

Zuckerberg believes that in the future, such agents will closely assist people in managing finances, health, personal relationships, and household chores. It was also noted that WhatsApp and the company's other messaging platforms will play an increasingly important role in the process of interacting with AI. In particular, Meta AI has already become a leading service on the WhatsApp platform.

Market Competition and AI Agents

Currently, the pursuit of creating AI systems that not only answer questions but also perform practical actions on behalf of humans is not limited to Meta. While Google introduced special AI agents as a core feature in its search engine update, Anthropic's Claude Code programming agent is generating significant interest among engineers.

Nevertheless, Meta may not be fully satisfying investor confidence due to channeling massive funds into its forward-looking projects. Following the release of its latest quarterly report, Meta's stock value dropped by nearly 10 percent. The company's Reality Labs division, responsible for augmented reality and metaverse projects, suffered another loss of nearly 4.6 billion dollars this quarter.

Funds and Infrastructure Costs

Meta's investments in AI infrastructure have led to a sharp decline in its free cash flow. In the current quarter, the company's free cash flow stood at 784 million dollars, down 91 percent compared to 8.55 billion dollars in the same period last year. Nevertheless, expenses continue to rise.

In particular, this week Meta and BlackRock announced a partnership to build a 14 billion dollar data center in El Paso, Texas. Zuckerberg emphasized that selling intelligence is expected to yield higher profits compared to directly selling computing power.

Currently, business agents globally deployed by Meta on WhatsApp and Messenger platforms have been successfully adopted by over a million enterprises. The company's leadership expresses confidence that personal AI agents created in the coming months and years will become the foundation for new revenue sources and products.