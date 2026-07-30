AMD Radeon RX 9050 graphics card will not be available for retail sale

The recently unveiled Radeon RX 9050 graphics card with 4 GB of memory will not be sold in regular retail channels. According to a representative from Wccftech and official company confirmation, this graphics accelerator is intended exclusively for the OEM market and cannot be purchased separately, reports Ixbt.com reports .

This new graphics board has been specifically designed for partner systems. It aims to deliver high overall value and a cost-effective solution for entry-level gaming segment customers. Currently, there are no plans to sell this 4 GB version outside of OEM systems.

Comes bundled in pre-built PCs

Due to this approach, the Radeon RX 9050 will only be found as part of pre-built PC configurations in certain regions. The company has clearly defined this policy, and it is not targeted at users who independently purchase components to build their own computers.

Although such OEM products sometimes make their way into retail over time, this case is different. Experts believe that a new device with only 4 GB of VRAM is unlikely to spark major interest among today's DIY PC builders.