Karim Adeyemi stuns Barcelona teammates with his incredible speed

German forward Karim Adeyemi has left his new teammates in awe with his lightning-fast speed and physical attributes right from his first days at the Catalan club. During the club's pre-season preparations, the new signing's integration into the team is heating up. Goal.com reports this.

According to information published by Goal.com, defender Alejandro Balde shared warm thoughts about the German player's arrival during a Q&A session on the club's official YouTube channel. The 22-year-old Spanish player, who is currently undergoing a full recovery process based on a special program, stated that he has already quickly bonded with Adeyemi.

Speed on the pitch and mutual understanding

Alejandro Balde noted that despite Karim Adeyemi not being at the club for very long, a strong relationship has already been established between them. The defender highlighted not only his new teammate's personal qualities but also his unbelievable pace.

In his interview, Balde acknowledged: «He hasn't been here long, but in a short time, I've managed to talk to him a lot. I think we've built a good relationship. He seems like a calm guy. I'm sure he will be of immense help to us throughout the season. He is very fast. I already knew him, but his speed surprised me once again».

A new challenge under Hansi Flick

The forward, who moved to the Catalan club from Borussia Dortmund, has set himself huge goals. He is eager to prove himself under head coach Hansi Flick, whom he knows well from the German national team.

During his introductory press conference, Adeyemi made no secret of the fact that the club's greatness played a decisive role in his choice of La Liga and Barcelona. «The demands are high. I am joining the best team in the world and I want to show the coach and the fans that I am a Barcelona player», the forward emphasized.

At the same time, Alejandro Balde stated that he is working tirelessly to recover his physical condition and improve his individual skills. The young defender added that alongside team success, personal development remains one of his main goals.