Karim Adeyemi stuns Barcelona teammates with his incredible speed

·57·Sport
Karim Adeyemi stuns Barcelona teammates with his incredible speed

German forward Karim Adeyemi has left his new teammates in awe with his lightning-fast speed and physical attributes right from his first days at the Catalan club. During the club's pre-season preparations, the new signing's integration into the team is heating up. Goal.com reports this.

According to information published by Goal.com, defender Alejandro Balde shared warm thoughts about the German player's arrival during a Q&A session on the club's official YouTube channel. The 22-year-old Spanish player, who is currently undergoing a full recovery process based on a special program, stated that he has already quickly bonded with Adeyemi.

Speed on the pitch and mutual understanding

Alejandro Balde noted that despite Karim Adeyemi not being at the club for very long, a strong relationship has already been established between them. The defender highlighted not only his new teammate's personal qualities but also his unbelievable pace.

In his interview, Balde acknowledged: «He hasn't been here long, but in a short time, I've managed to talk to him a lot. I think we've built a good relationship. He seems like a calm guy. I'm sure he will be of immense help to us throughout the season. He is very fast. I already knew him, but his speed surprised me once again».

A new challenge under Hansi Flick

The forward, who moved to the Catalan club from Borussia Dortmund, has set himself huge goals. He is eager to prove himself under head coach Hansi Flick, whom he knows well from the German national team.

During his introductory press conference, Adeyemi made no secret of the fact that the club's greatness played a decisive role in his choice of La Liga and Barcelona. «The demands are high. I am joining the best team in the world and I want to show the coach and the fans that I am a Barcelona player», the forward emphasized.

At the same time, Alejandro Balde stated that he is working tirelessly to recover his physical condition and improve his individual skills. The young defender added that alongside team success, personal development remains one of his main goals.

Karim AdeyemiBarcelonaAlejandro BaldeHansi FlickLa Liga
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Chelsea sign France defender Maxence LacroixChelsea sign France defender Maxence LacroixToday, 16:13Leon Goretzka offered himself to Barcelona, but Deco said noLeon Goretzka offered himself to Barcelona, but Deco said noToday, 15:39John Stones Arrives in Milan: English Defender Joins InterJohn Stones Arrives in Milan: English Defender Joins InterToday, 15:11Karim Adeyemi states he is not afraid of competition with Lamine YamalKarim Adeyemi states he is not afraid of competition with Lamine YamalToday, 14:54Carlo Ancelotti Reacts to Neymar's Retirement from National TeamCarlo Ancelotti Reacts to Neymar's Retirement from National TeamToday, 13:31Bayern Sporting Director Expresses Dissatisfaction with FIFA's IdeaBayern Sporting Director Expresses Dissatisfaction with FIFA's IdeaToday, 12:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans