Mikel Arteta: The Title Is Not the End, but the Beginning of a New Era

·40·Sport
Mikel Arteta: The Title Is Not the End, but the Beginning of a New Era

Reflecting on the team's success in recent years, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described the captured championship as merely a starting point for future great victories. According to the specialist, the London club must not stop after winning the English Premier League following a 22-year drought and must set even more ambitious goals for itself. Goal.com reports this. reports .

According to information distributed by Goal.com, the Spanish specialist firmly emphasized in an interview with the club's official website that past achievements should not cause complacency in the team. He urged his players not to stay at their current level, but to establish a stable dominance at the pinnacle of English football.

A new dimension and higher demands

After years of waiting, Arsenal won the English championship and proved that they can compete at the highest level. Now, Mikel Arteta wants to firmly cement the club's status among Europe's most elite clubs and intends to strengthen the demands in this regard.

"This must be the beginning and it must become a standard," Arteta said in his remarks. He emphasized that perfection must become the club's constant rule and provide the main impetus for striving toward the future. Every footballer is required to feel the responsibility of being a reigning champion and demonstrate their ambitions in daily training.

Discipline and striving toward the future

According to the manager, the key to success is maintaining daily discipline, loyalty, and positive energy at a steady pace throughout eleven months. If all team members can fulfill these requirements, Arsenal will once again occupy one of the strongest positions at the end of the season.

As the club tends to defend the season, Arteta is focusing his attention on directly demonstrating this elite mindset on the pitch. According to the Arsenal boss's demand, the team must prove its high ambitions on the pitch from the very first minutes of the new season.

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