Amazon's Zoox to Launch Paid Service for Robotaxis

·38·Technology
Amazon's Zoox to Launch Paid Service for Robotaxis

Zoox, the autonomous transport technology manufacturer owned by Amazon, has secured a crucial permit from the US federal regulatory body allowing it to charge passengers in its custom-designed robotaxis. This temporary exemption, announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), removes one of the final hurdles for the company to launch its commercial autopilot service, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

According to information released by TechCrunch and official federal sources, the vehicles built specifically by Zoox lack many control elements typical of traditional cars. Notably, these autonomous vehicles feature neither a steering wheel nor accelerator pedals. Therefore, the agency granted the company a temporary exemption from eight Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, including requirements related to windshield defrosting and passenger car braking systems.

Permit Conditions and Restrictions

A year ago, NHTSA granted the company a permit allowing it to conduct tests on public roads in cities like San Francisco and Las Vegas and provide free rides to passengers. However, at that time, Zoox did not have the right to charge customers for this service. The newly granted exemption comes with strict safety restrictions and oversight mechanisms.

Under this permit, Zoox's commercial fleet will be capped at a maximum of 2,500 vehicles per year over a two-year period. Additionally, the company is subject to an enhanced and flexible oversight structure that will evolve as the technology develops. According to a Zoox representative, the company will first begin charging for its services in Las Vegas.

Future Plans and Leadership Views

Following Las Vegas, the company plans to expand into additional markets as it meets state-level commercialization requirements. However, in California, where its headquarters are located and autonomous vehicles have been tested, Zoox will still need to obtain driverless deployment permits from the state Public Utilities Commission and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Zoox CEO Aicha Evans emphasized that this day is a milestone for the company and the future of autonomous mobility. “We are honored to receive the first commercial exemption from NHTSA for a purpose-built robotaxi, allowing us to begin charging for our services and take another step toward bringing autonomous taxi services to other communities,” she said in her statement.

ZooxRobotaxiAmazonAutonomous TransportTechnology
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