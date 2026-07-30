Samsung Announces Semiconductor Shortage Expected to Last Until 2028

The semiconductor shortage in the global market may last even longer than expected and become more acute in the coming years. Samsung, the world's largest memory chip manufacturer, forecasts that this shortage will persist until 2028. This statement is causing serious concern in the global technology market while becoming a crucial factor influencing the future of the industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Samsung's leadership announced this long-term forecast after releasing exceptionally high financial figures for chip production. Chunjun Kim, Executive Vice President of the company's memory division, specifically emphasized in a conversation with analysts that supply shortages in 2027 will intensify compared to this year, and this situation will persist throughout 2028.

Financial Surge and Strategic Contracts

It is reported that the operating profit of Samsung's semiconductor division increased more than 250 times compared to the same period last year, reaching 89.2 trillion won (approximately 61.7 billion USD). Against the backdrop of this huge financial success, the company's shares initially jumped by 8%, followed by a 1.1% decline on Thursday.

To mitigate potential market fluctuations and risks, Samsung has signed long-term supply contracts with five major global data center companies. It was also reported that similar agreements with another five major enterprises are in the final stages, though the names of the partners were not disclosed.

Market Balance and Internal Challenges

According to a company representative, the long-term contracts will last for at least five years and will cover 60% to 70% of Samsung's total capacity in the future. These deals include prepayments and minimum pricing mechanisms aimed at insuring against capital investment risks.

At the same time, the sharp rise in chip prices negatively affected the company's other areas. In particular, the increase in semiconductor costs dealt a heavy blow to Samsung's mobile division, which reported a loss of 700 billion won. This clearly demonstrates how difficult it is for technology giants to maintain balance in the supply chain.