Are reports that Khabib and Conor McGregor were invited to Ronaldo's wedding true?

On social media, Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée Georgina Rodríguez's wedding will take place next week, and it was reported that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor were invited to the ceremony. However, there is currently no official statement or reliable evidence to confirm this information.

The circulated list also includes names of celebrities such as Rio Ferdinand, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, Vin Diesel, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Travis Scott, Piers Morgan, and IShowSpeed. However, Ronaldo, Georgina, or their representatives have not announced the guest list or the wedding date. Previous reports about IShowSpeed being invited were also evaluated as unconfirmed information.

Khabib and Conor fought at UFC 229 in 2018. Back then, Nurmagomedov submitted his opponent via a neck crank in the fourth round.