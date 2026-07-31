AC Milan and world football have lost one of their brightest figures. One of the greatest defenders in football history and the legendary symbol of Milan, Franco Baresi, has passed away at the age of 66. This was reported by Goal.com, and this loss has been met with deep sorrow throughout the football world. This was reported by Goal.com reported by.

Italian football and the history of the Rossoneri are mourning the loss of their loyal son. The name Franco Baresi is inextricably linked with AC Milan, and throughout his career, he was one of the few loyal players who worthily defended the honor of just one club. His exemplary character on the pitch, leadership qualities, and style of play became an integral part of the club's DNA.

Legendary number and great legacy

The player's status at the club was so high that his number 6 jersey was permanently retired and etched into Milan's history. Baresi was world-renowned for his perfection in the defensive line, his ability to anticipate situations, and his high skill in neutralizing opponent attacks. His movement and leadership on the pitch served as a true school for the younger generation.

According to Goal.com, the club management and millions of fans expressed their deep condolences to the family of the deceased. In these moments of heavy loss, Rossoneri fans around their world are honoring their beloved legend. Baresi will remain in the pages of history not only as the pride of Milan, but of all Italian football.