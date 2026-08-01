Hansi Flick expresses regret over Marcus Rashford departure

·24·Sport
Hansi Flick expresses regret over Marcus Rashford departure

The fate of Marcus Rashford, who played on loan at the Camp Nou stadium, has been decided. Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick openly admitted that the club refused to keep the England national team forward permanently and that the player will be missed by the team in the future. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Catalans decided not to activate the £26 million buyout clause for the 28-year-old winger. Instead, the Blaugrana signed Newcastle player Anthony Gordon for approximately £70 million to strengthen their attacking line.

Flick's warm words about the player

Hansi Flick explained this decision at a press conference on Friday evening after a friendly match against Birmingham City. The German specialist did not hide his high appreciation for the English footballer's skills and personal qualities.

“I really appreciate working with Marcus,” said Flick. “Sometimes you can't predict what will happen with loan players. I understand that our financial and squad situation is not easy for this. But he is a fantastic player and a wonderful person. I think the team will miss him, I will miss him too, but this is life and we have to accept it.”

Season review and farewell

Last season, Marcus Rashford made 49 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists. He had become one of the key figures in the Catalan attacking line.

Once it became clear that cooperation with the club would not continue, the forward officially thanked the team and its fans via his Instagram page on Thursday.

“I want to thank everyone at the club who made my time here a positive and memorable experience,” Rashford wrote. “I enjoyed every moment and take away many special memories with me. I wish the club and all the fans good luck in the upcoming season. Visca el Barca!”

BarcelonaHansi FlickMarcus RashfordLa LigaTransfers
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