Microsoft Optimizes Windows 11 for Computers with 8 GB RAM

Amid the global shortage of memory resources, Microsoft has started working on improving the performance of the Windows 11 operating system on low-memory devices. According to ixbt.com, a new plan published on the company's official blog outlines measures to increase system efficiency for computers with 8 GB or less RAM by the end of this year. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, computers with Windows 11 installed and 8 GB RAM can handle daily basic tasks, but resource-demanding processes face serious difficulties. In particular, opening multiple tabs in a browser simultaneously negatively affects system speed, causing user complaints.

Memory Shortage and Testing of New Devices

Recently, the 8 GB RAM version of the new Surface Laptop went on sale with a price tag of $950. During testing of this device, experts encountered performance drops even when performing moderately heavy tasks. It seems that situations like this prompted Microsoft engineers to rethink the operating system architecture.

Company representatives explained that the planned optimization process aims to significantly reduce the memory consumption of the Windows system. This guarantees faster, more stable, and more responsive computer performance for everyday users.

Expected Changes and Prospects

The new software solutions developed by Microsoft are expected to allow users to make efficient use of existing devices without extra expenses. Considering RAM prices and market demands, it is important that 8 GB computers will not lose their relevance for a long time to come.

According to experts, the optimization updates to be introduced by the end of this year will significantly improve the performance not only of Surface devices, but also of millions of other laptops and desktop computers running on Windows 11.