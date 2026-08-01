AMD Zen 6 processors to become much better for gaming thanks to new technology

AMD Ryzen processors based on the upcoming Zen 6 architecture are expected to deliver even higher gaming performance thanks to advanced inter-core load distribution technology. According to Videocardz, citing well-known developer and expert 1USMUS (Yuriy Bubliy), the new approach will allow the processor to determine which cores require more power and reallocate the energy budget of idle parts. Ixbt.com reports this.

One of the key components of this new technology is called CPPC (Collaborative Processor Performance Control). This feature allows the operating system and the processor's firmware to independently manage the performance of each individual core. In particular, the FloorPerf parameter is used to set the minimum performance level for each core.

Reallocating core resources in favor of gaming

Most modern games do not fully utilize multi-core architecture and often rely on a limited number of cores. The new technology works specifically by taking this aspect into account. According to data, the processor can reduce the performance of certain cores to a set minimum level and thereby redirect the freed energy and resources to the most critical cores.

Such an intelligent management system significantly increases stability during gaming. Specifically, the main focus is on improving the 1% Low metric, which helps reduce frame drops (stuttering) and unpleasant freezing during gameplay.

Practical tests and expected results

Initial experiments conducted by experts on the Steam Deck device showed that applying a similar feature immediately increased the 1% Low frame rate by 31.8 percent. Most interestingly, this result was achieved using a structurally outdated chip in Valve's console.

If this technology is fully implemented in the next-generation Ryzen processors with Zen 6 architecture, it will be a huge step forward for enthusiasts and gamers. The new processors will be able to provide smoother and more enjoyable gaming not only through pure computing power, but also through intelligent resource management.