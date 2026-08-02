Ajax Secures Barcelona Goalkeeper and Young Talent

·30·Sport
Ajax Secures Barcelona Goalkeeper and Young Talent

Dutch club Ajax is in active negotiations with Barcelona during the final days of the transfer window. According to Marca, the Amsterdam club is close to finalizing the transfer of experienced goalkeeper Marc-André ter Shtegen while also showing strong interest in La Masia product Jofre Torrents, working to bring him into their squad. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently, the Ajax management is handling two separate operations with Barcelona. While the deal to bring the German goalkeeper to Amsterdam has reached its final stages, the Eredivisie giants have also entered formal talks to sign young left-back Torrents on loan.

Obstacles in Ter Shtegen's transfer have been cleared

Marc-André ter Shtegen's transfer had been delayed for weeks due to complex tax and legal regulations between Spain and the Netherlands. However, once the tax issues were resolved, the former Borussia Mönchengladbach player was given permission to leave Barcelona's training camp.

With Hansi Flick having no future plans for him at the Catalan club, Joan García becoming the starting goalkeeper, and Wojciech Szczęsny serving as the experienced backup, Ter Shtegen decided to move to another team to secure regular playing time. Nevertheless, Barcelona is still covering a significant portion of the goalkeeper's financial costs.

La Masia talent heading to Amsterdam

Interest in Torrents arose during the prolonged discussions regarding Ter Shtegen. The Ajax head coach wants to have this versatile defender in his squad. The Dutch club is considering a loan deal with an option to buy, specifically acquiring 50% of his rights at the end of the temporary agreement.

Jofre Torrents has been in Barcelona's youth system since 2017 and is considered one of the most promising graduates of the La Masia academy. Following his debut with the first team, he emphasized that it was the biggest dream of his life.

The defender from Selva del Camp has made a total of four appearances in La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Despite this, club management believes that a loan is the best solution for the player's further development and gaining experience.

As one of the 17 young players selected for the pre-season tour in England, Torrents managed to leave a positive impression on the coaching staff. His move to Ajax could mark a brand new chapter in the youngster's career.

AjaxBarcelonaMarc-André ter ShtegenJofre TorrentsTransfers
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