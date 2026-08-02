Casio G-Shock G-Steel: Lightweight Case and Long Battery Life

·21·Technology
Casio G-Shock G-Steel: Lightweight Case and Long Battery Life

The famous Japanese brand Casio has expanded its legendary watch lineup with new models. According to ixbt.com, the company has officially introduced the Casio G-Shock G-Steel GST-B1000-1A and GST-B1000-2A, which serve as a worthy alternative to previously released heavy full-metal versions. Initially, these watches are expected to go on sale in the domestic market, i.e., Japan, but will later be delivered to global markets as well. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new models are significantly lighter than previous representatives of the series and are designed to be more affordable for users. Instead of an expensive steel bracelet, the manufacturer used a special strap made of high-quality biopolymer resin. As a result, the total weight of the watch was almost halved — reduced from 118 grams to 58 grams. Nevertheless, the dimensions of the case remained unchanged at 46.9 × 44.2 × 11.6 mm.

Design and Protection Features

The durability inherent to the G-Shock series was once again the main focus. The device combines a carbon fiber-reinforced polymer case, a sturdy metal bezel, and the Japanese brand's signature Carbon Core Guard protection system. The dial design was inspired by the style of the legendary G-Shock DW-5000C model, which is well known to brand fans. In particular, the GST-B1000-2A version is equipped with a dark blue metal dial, giving the device a more serious look.

In terms of technical capabilities, the new gadget does not lag behind its larger siblings. The watches are equipped with the Tough Solar system, which operates on solar energy, and a modern Bluetooth module. Users can automatically synchronize time, change various settings, and even use the phone finder function by installing the special Casio Watches app on their smartphone.

Durability and Autonomy

For diving enthusiasts in daily use, water resistance at the 20 ATM level is of great importance. This allows the watch to be used safely even during deep-water diving with scuba gear. Its functional set also includes a stopwatch, countdown timer, daily alarm, automatic calendar, Neobrite luminous coating, and a bright LED lighting system called Super Illuminator.

It is worth noting separately that the device eliminates the worry of frequent battery charging. According to the company, these watches can work continuously on a single charge for up to five months in normal use mode and up to 18 months in power-saving mode. In Japan, the price of these new devices is 60,500 JPY (approximately $385 USD).

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