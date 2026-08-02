Will there be an Uzbekistan vs. Russia match? Toshev states the key condition

The Uzbekistan national team is ready to play a friendly match against Russia. Usmon Toshev, head of the national teams department at the Uzbekistan Football Association, mentioned two potential timeframes and two city options for the match.

However, this match has not been officially confirmed yet. The only confirmed match on the 'White Wolves' calendar is in October against South Korea. match.

“We would be happy to play against Russia”

In a comment to Sport24, Usmon Toshev stated that the Uzbek side has a positive attitude toward a potential match.

“We are ready and would be happy to play against the Russian national team. For now, only one friendly match against South Korea in October has been confirmed,” he said.

This statement shows that the door is open for negotiations between the parties. However, until the date, stadium, and organizational terms are agreed upon, the match cannot be considered scheduled.

When could the match take place?

Toshev noted that two options are convenient for the Uzbekistan national team:

the combined international window at the end of September and early October;

the national team training camp in November.

Starting in 2026, FIFA has introduced a 16-day, four-match combined window for men's national teams between late September and early October. In November, a separate nine-day window remains, during which two matches can be played.

Therefore, from a calendar perspective, there is an opportunity to hold the match against Russia. Now the main issue depends on the plans of the two federations and agreements with other opponents.

Moscow or Tashkent: both options are open

The Uzbek side is not imposing a condition to play the match only on home soil. Toshev said the national team is ready:

to travel to Moscow to play;

or to host Russia in Tashkent.

Therefore, the venue will be one of the main issues to be resolved in negotiations. While the Moscow option would be an away test for the 'White Wolves', a match in Tashkent would undoubtedly generate great interest among local fans.

The teams have met in Tashkent before

The first match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia took place in Tashkent on November 20, 2022. The friendly match at the Pakhtakor Stadium ended in a goalless draw — 0:0.

In that match, Uzbekistan defended in an organized manner, while Russia was unable to break through the opponent's defense. If a new match is organized, it will be the second encounter between the two national teams.

What would a match against Russia give to Uzbekistan?

In friendly matches, besides the result, the opponent's style and the pressure on the players are also important. Russia, with its physical intensity, high pace, and European football school characteristics, could be a unique test for Uzbekistan.

Such a match would allow the coaching staff to:

test new players;

try out different tactical schemes;

evaluate performance under high pressure;

form the squad for future official competitions.

Especially if the Russia test is added alongside the planned match against South Korea, the autumn training camp will be much more substantial.

There is a proposal, but no agreement yet

Usmon Toshev's statement clearly showed Uzbekistan's position: the team is ready to face Russia and play the match either in Moscow or Tashkent.

However, at the moment, the match has not been officially scheduled. In the next stage, the federations must reach an agreement on the date, venue, and organizational issues.

Therefore, the main intrigue remains: will Uzbekistan and Russia meet on the pitch again after the 2022 goalless draw? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends and football fans on Telegram or other social networks!