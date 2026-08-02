Barcelona Ready to Transfer Ferran Torres

·30·Sport
Barcelona Ready to Transfer Ferran Torres

The future of Spanish Barcelona club forward Ferran Torres is becoming one of the hottest topics of the summer transfer window. According to Marca, the Catalans have stated they are ready to negotiate his transfer if the player openly expresses his desire to leave. However, the club's management firmly emphasizes that the Spanish striker will not be sold cheaply, reports Goal.com reports.

Currently, Barcelona is in a wait-and-mode regarding the player's decision. After a tough season and a short-term vacation, Torres has not yet given a clear opinion to the club management about his plans for the next season. The club board is ready to offer him a contract extension, but has decided not to stand in his way if the player insists on leaving and a suitable financial offer arrives.

Strong interest from the Parisians

France's PSG club stands out as the clear frontrunner among suitors wanting to sign Ferran Torres. Although the Parisians have not yet made an official bid, they are preparing to enter serious transfer negotiations. The Barcelona management understands very well that PSG is capable of offering a much higher financial salary.

Nevertheless, the Catalan club does not intend to engage in an excessive financial battle to keep the player. If the French club presents a substantial offer matching the player's market value, the parties could reach an agreement. Torres's current contract runs until June 2027, and his valuation is of significant importance to the club.

Role in Hansi Flick's plans

Head coach Hansi Flick places high hopes on Ferran Torres in his sports project and sees him as one of the team's key players. Specifically, because Barcelona failed to sign Julián Álvarez in the summer, Torres is gaining even more importance in the central striker position.

During the past season, the forward made 49 appearances, scoring 21 goals and providing 3 assists. He also achieved important results with the Spain national team, proving his ability to perform at a high level. The player himself emphasized that despite difficulties, he will continue to work hard and always strive forward with confidence.

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