X Platform Changes Revenue-Sharing System for Content Creators

The social network X, owned by Elon Musk and formerly known as Twitter, has announced a major overhaul of its revenue-sharing program for bloggers and influencers. The changes are significant because they aim to combat the spread of non-original and mass-copied content on the platform while encouraging unique content. TechCrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the company is shutting down its existing Revenue Sharing program and replacing it with a new Original Content Rewards system. Under the new rules, the X platform will immediately stop accepting new participants. Current participants will continue receiving revenue under the old system until September 7 of this year.

Requirements for Switching to the New Program

Starting September 8, 2024, current participants will be required to apply again to join the new program. Some previous requirements will remain in place. Specifically, they must have one of the X platform’s Premium subscription plans, as well as 500 verified followers and 500,000 impressions on the Home Timeline from verified users over the past 90 days.

However, the main change lies in the stricter requirements for originality. From now on, original reporting, analytical materials, personally created photos and videos, as well as author-created memes and graphics, will be considered truly original content. Replies and commentary will also count, but when using other people’s materials, creators must add significant original value.

Which Posts Will Not Be Rewarded?

Posts simply copied from other accounts

Videos downloaded from someone else’s page and reuploaded

Reposts distributed without meaningful changes

We should note that the X platform had previously attempted to regulate its revenue-sharing program. For example, payments to aggregators and clickbait accounts were reduced in April, but Elon Musk later reversed some of the changes after they triggered widespread protests.

According to X representative Allegra Jakchian, the old program had lost balance in its incentive mechanisms. In her words, content creators should focus not on maximizing profits but on bringing entirely new value to the platform. The company also plans to continue improving its algorithms and gradually raise the bar for eligibility requirements.