“Acquaintances” at the district administration and a 100 million soum trap: land fraud in Koson

A fake “intermediary” who promised to “sell and privatize” farmland leased by the Koson District administration in Qashqadaryo region was detained at the scene with material evidence.

O. Naimov, who had introduced himself to those around him as “Javohir,” attempted to deceive his fellow district resident I. Murodullayev by taking advantage of his intention to purchase land.

The “relative at the district administration” and false promises

According to the details of the investigation, O. Naimov offered to privatize in his fellow resident’s name 6 hectares of land allocated by the Koson District administration for a 30-year lease to run a farming operation.

He claimed that he would arrange the illegal deal through his “relative” working in the district administration’s agricultural department and demanded 100 million soums in exchange for the service.

The fraud scheme: Although O. Naimov had provided no practical or legal documents related to registering the land, he persistently demanded that the citizen pay the agreed amount in advance.

Special operation and material evidence

Following the citizen’s appeal, officers of the Qashqadaryo Regional Department of Internal Affairs conducted a special operation.

During the operation, O. Naimov was caught and detained at the scene with material evidence while receiving 100 million soums that had been specially treated with a chemical substance.

A criminal case has been opened under the relevant articles in connection with the incident, and preliminary investigative measures are currently underway.

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