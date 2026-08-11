Mark Zuckerberg Publishes Manifesto on the Future of Artificial Intelligence

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has published a conceptual manifesto discussing the future of artificial intelligence (AI), its development, and the main risks it poses to society. Axios reported this.

According to Zuckerberg, the greatest risk that could arise from AI technologies is excessive absolute control over the technology by a single organization or country.

“The threats are exaggerated, while the positive potential is being underestimated”

In his manifesto, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg emphasized that the alarming reports and threats surrounding AI are currently being exaggerated, while the technology’s positive potential for humanity is not being sufficiently recognized.

He also advocated close cooperation between IT companies and government agencies from the earliest stages of model development, rather than restricting software products after they are completed.

The New Muse Glimmer Model and an Open-Source Policy

On the same day the manifesto was published, Meta introduced its new open-source AI model called Muse Glimmer .

The model’s main features include:

Openness and transparency: All of the model’s parameters and its database are publicly available, allowing anyone to download it.

Local use: Although the model is slightly less powerful than the latest giant AI systems, it can run autonomously directly on a user’s personal device, such as a computer or smartphone.

Zuckerberg once again voiced his support for open-source models and the “distillation” process—the technology of retraining compact models using more powerful AI systems and extracting their most essential capabilities.

A $1 Billion Fund to Support Communities

The construction of huge Data Center facilities around the world is accelerating to support AI development.

In this context, Zuckerberg announced plans to establish a $1 billion special fund to support residents and local communities living near major data centers and to develop infrastructure.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your contacts on Telegram or other social networks.