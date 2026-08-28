Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 17 5G smartphone in Europe

·12·Technology
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 17 5G smartphone in Europe

Xiaomi, one of China's leading technology brands, has officially launched sales of its latest budget-friendly device, the Redmi Note 17 5G smartphone, in the European market. According to ixbt.com, although the new generation gadget was previously introduced in the Indian market, the European version features a number of unique characteristics and technical differences. This is reported by news source.

Specifically, the device released in Europe is equipped with a 7700 mAh battery. For comparison, the Indian market version of this model contained a slightly larger 8000 mAh battery. Nevertheless, both versions fully support 45W fast wired charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging technologies.

Performance and new software

The smartphone is powered by the modern Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor. On the software side, the device runs on HyperOS 3, based on the Android 16 operating system. Xiaomi has guaranteed long-term stability for its users, announcing four major Android updates (up to Android 20) and six years of security patches. This ensures the gadget remains relevant until 2032.

On the front, the device features a bright 6.99-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2396 × 1080 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display's peak brightness reaches 1800 nits, allowing for comfortable use even in direct sunlight. The screen is protected from damage by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Regarding photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP main camera module and a 16 MP front camera.

Modifications and prices

Additional features include an under-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, an infrared port, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 adapters, and an NFC chip. The company also introduced a 4G variant of the Redmi Note 17 alongside the 5G version. They differ mainly in the processor: the 4G model runs on the Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 platform.

In the European market, the Redmi Note 17 5G is available in three colors: sky violet, turquoise blue, and black. The version with 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage is priced at 380 euros. The starting price for the 4G variant with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage begins at 250 euros.

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Abror Shuhratov
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