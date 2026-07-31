Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone

Tecno is preparing to open a new chapter in the history of modern mobile manufacturing. The first images of a new conceptual smartphone, claimed to feature the world's truly bezel-less screen, have leaked online. This innovation could completely transform design and display technology approaches in the mobile device market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, well-known insider Ice Universe published the first images of the new device. He noted that engineers have managed to completely eliminate the visible black border between the display and the body. As a result, a unique visual effect with a display border of zero millimeters has been created.

Future design and new engineering approach

While the bezels on most modern flagship smartphones are only gradually getting thinner, Tecno is offering a completely different construction. In the presented concept, the boundary between the screen and the side part of the body is almost imperceptible. Around the display, only a slightly protruding central part of the body is visible.

This solution is not just a reduction of the bezel, but the result of completely new scientific and technical research on the display structure. This is expected to provide users with a completely different, more immersive experience when viewing content. Such a unique design of the device may inspire other tech giants to pursue similar innovations in the future.

Official presentation date and expectations

For now, the manufacturer is keeping the technical specifications and main parameters of this unique device secret. However, experts and enthusiasts are already comparing this concept with next-generation Apple flagships, particularly the iPhone 17 Pro models, in heated discussions.

The official presentation of the device will take place at one of the upcoming major events. ShowStoppers at the IFA 2026 exhibition, Tecno is planning to unveil this revolutionary development to the general public. On that day, more detailed information about the smartphone's capabilities and how it works in practice is expected to be revealed.