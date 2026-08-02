GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max

·33·Technology
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max

An enthusiast known on Reddit under the nickname mertbaris01 successfully managed to run Grand Theft Auto V on the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphone. According to ixbt.com, this complex process was accomplished using the specialized XeniOS emulator designed for the Xbox 360 gaming console. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

As is known, modern mobile devices are achieving exceptionally high technological specifications. However, adapting or emulating computer or console games for mobile operating systems is never easy and requires substantial resources.

Emulation process and technical details

During the experiment, GTA 5 was launched at a resolution of 1280 × 720 pixels. Although the experiment concluded successfully, important aspects emerged that specialists and users need to consider.

During regular gameplay, the frame rate remained at only around 19–20 FPS. In graphically demanding scenes such as flying a helicopter over the city, this metric was observed to drop down to 12 FPS.

Causes of the results and future possibilities

Additionally, significant heating of the smartphone body was recorded during prolonged loads. Experts note that such low performance was not due to a lack of capability in the Apple A19 Pro processor, but rather because the XeniOS emulator is currently in an early version.

At the current stage, it is not possible to comfortably play the game on this device. Nevertheless, the fact that a major project like GTA 5 has launched on a mobile phone screen demonstrates the immense potential of modern mobile platforms and could yield good results in the future through optimization.

iPhone 17 Pro MaxGTA 5EmulatorXeniOSApple A19 Pro
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