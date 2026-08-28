Unique PeakDo power bank with built-in tripod for Starlink Mini unveiled

·1·Technology
Unique PeakDo power bank with built-in tripod for Starlink Mini unveiled

According to Ixbt.com, PeakDo has unveiled a new, unconventional portable power bank designed for the Starlink Mini satellite terminal. This device not only provides autonomous power to the internet modem but also serves as a specialized mount for convenient setup, significantly simplifying its use during travel. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main design feature of the new device is its cylindrical housing. While the LinkPower 3 model, introduced just a month ago, featured a large trapezoidal shape, the new gadget boasts a much more compact and unique design.

Compact dual-purpose design

A special foldable tripod unfolds from the bottom of the new mobile battery housing, while the Starlink Mini terminal itself is mounted on top. A standard tripod mount is used to secure the equipment.

This solution eliminates the need for users to carry a separate stand or tripod. It is particularly useful for quickly setting up internet connectivity in remote locations, in nature, or during camping trips.

Additional features and protection

The side of the battery housing features a color display designed to show the device's operating parameters and remaining power capacity. Additionally, all ports on this accessory, which is intended for outdoor use, are protected by special flip covers.

For now, the manufacturer is keeping the exact technical specifications of the new device under wraps. For comparison, the previous PeakDo LinkPower 3 model had a capacity of 99 Wh (27,500 mAh), could power the terminal for over 5.5 hours, and was priced at $230.

Since the new cylindrical model is more compact, its battery capacity is expected to be slightly lower. PeakDo has not yet announced the exact name, price, or release date of the gadget.

PeakDoStarlink MiniPowerbankTechnologyGadgets
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 17 5G smartphone in EuropeXiaomi launches Redmi Note 17 5G smartphone in EuropeToday, 01:00New renders of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro flagship releasedNew renders of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro flagship releasedToday, 00:25The future of transport is here: what are the capabilities of the new drone hoverboard?The future of transport is here: what are the capabilities of the new drone hoverboard?Today, 00:01Redmi Note 17 Pro Max launched globally: massive battery and a €600 price tagRedmi Note 17 Pro Max launched globally: massive battery and a €600 price tagYesterday, 22:55Huawei Nova 16s Pro to hit global market with 200MP cameraHuawei Nova 16s Pro to hit global market with 200MP cameraYesterday, 22:25Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max smartphone tested with 10 000 mAh batteryXiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro Max smartphone tested with 10 000 mAh batteryYesterday, 21:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production
Kawasaki is preparing its four-legged Corleo robot for mass production