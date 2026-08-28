Unique PeakDo power bank with built-in tripod for Starlink Mini unveiled

According to Ixbt.com, PeakDo has unveiled a new, unconventional portable power bank designed for the Starlink Mini satellite terminal. This device not only provides autonomous power to the internet modem but also serves as a specialized mount for convenient setup, significantly simplifying its use during travel. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main design feature of the new device is its cylindrical housing. While the LinkPower 3 model, introduced just a month ago, featured a large trapezoidal shape, the new gadget boasts a much more compact and unique design.

Compact dual-purpose design

A special foldable tripod unfolds from the bottom of the new mobile battery housing, while the Starlink Mini terminal itself is mounted on top. A standard tripod mount is used to secure the equipment.

This solution eliminates the need for users to carry a separate stand or tripod. It is particularly useful for quickly setting up internet connectivity in remote locations, in nature, or during camping trips.

Additional features and protection

The side of the battery housing features a color display designed to show the device's operating parameters and remaining power capacity. Additionally, all ports on this accessory, which is intended for outdoor use, are protected by special flip covers.

For now, the manufacturer is keeping the exact technical specifications of the new device under wraps. For comparison, the previous PeakDo LinkPower 3 model had a capacity of 99 Wh (27,500 mAh), could power the terminal for over 5.5 hours, and was priced at $230.

Since the new cylindrical model is more compact, its battery capacity is expected to be slightly lower. PeakDo has not yet announced the exact name, price, or release date of the gadget.