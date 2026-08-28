Xiaomi introduces new Mijia smart ventilation device

The Xiaomi brand has launched the new Mijia Smart Range Hood 3, designed for kitchens. According to ixbt.com, this device, equipped with a dual suction system, AI, and an inverter motor, has a starting price of 1999 yuan or approximately 300 USD in the Chinese market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Innovative ventilation and performance

The main feature of this model is its dual-channel air intake system. While the side channel captures smoke and steam directly near the cookware, the 24-inch guide plate located at the top is responsible for collecting polluted air from a wider area.

The device's performance reaches up to 30 cubic meters per minute in its highest mode, designed for intensive frying processes. According to ixbt.com, the device is equipped with a powerful inverter motor with a 24 percent larger impeller, and its maximum static pressure is 1400 Pa.

AI and convenient control

The Mijia Smart Range Hood 3 model is equipped with an AI Cruise smart mode that analyzes the resistance in the building's general ventilation duct and automatically adjusts the motor operation. This automation is designed to ensure stable suction power on different floors and prevent unpleasant odors and smoke from flowing back from the ventilation.

For user convenience, it is possible to use the device in tandem with a compatible stove, so the ventilation starts automatically when the hob is turned on. Additionally, special sensors recognize hand gestures, allowing users to control main functions without touching the device, thus avoiding dirtying the panel with greasy hands.

Noise reduction and self-cleaning

To reduce noise levels, the manufacturer has implemented a four-stage system that includes motor optimization, an integrated air duct structure, an enlarged impeller, and a double-layer sound-absorbing material. The noise level in maximum mode does not exceed 58 decibels.

The device also features an automatic cleaning function, with the impeller surface coated with an oleophobic layer. A special mode spins the fan at high speed, helping to clean accumulated grease inside without manual disassembly. The gray metal body measures 895×375×887 mm and weighs 27 kilograms.