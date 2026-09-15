Free Starlink internet launched on Korean Air flights

A significant step has been taken in the Asian aviation market: Korean Air has officially announced the launch of Starlink satellite internet service on its flights. According to ixbt.com, passengers will now have access to high-speed global connectivity for free during flights, and this service will be provided to customers in all service classes. reports Ixbt.com.

This innovation marks the first time a traditional carrier in the East Asian region has offered unrestricted onboard internet access to passengers of all classes. During their travels, customers will be able to watch their favorite streaming videos, play online games, and freely access necessary websites and services without interrupting their workflow.

Rapid development of satellite internet in aviation

Currently, the Starlink system is being actively integrated into the fleets of not only Korean Air but also other major international airlines. Specifically, United Airlines is equipping its long-haul Boeing 777-200 aircraft with these modern terminals. The carrier aims to increase the number of connected aircraft to over a thousand by the end of 2026.

Similar processes are also being observed in Europe. Austrian Airlines has begun using the Starlink system on its Airbus A320neo aircraft. The company plans to fully equip a total of 20 aircraft with such internet hardware by the end of the 2026/2027 winter season.

Convenience for passengers

However, experts remind us that for now, this service can only be used by those flying on aircraft equipped with the appropriate modern terminals. The rollout to cover all aircraft is being implemented in stages.

For instance, Starlink has also started appearing on Southwest Airlines flights. Satellite connectivity is already successfully operating on some flights. To enhance passenger convenience, a special feature has been introduced in aviation apps, allowing users to check in advance if a flight features the "WiFi Powered by Starlink" label.

These technological updates are expected to fundamentally improve remote work and leisure conditions for air travelers, taking connectivity in the sky to a new level.