Samsung outsources DDR5 memory production to external partners due to AI

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics plans to redirect its production capacity toward high-speed HBM memory, which is essential for modern AI systems. As part of this strategic shift, the company has decided to outsource the production of standard DDR5 memory modules for PCs, laptops, and servers to third-party manufacturers. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the rapid development of AI technologies has led to a sharp increase in demand for high-performance memory. Samsung aims to free up its existing production lines for more expensive and profitable products. Consequently, the task of increasing the volume of standard DDR5 module production is being delegated to Asian partners.

Production geography and partners

According to reports citing South Korean sources, Samsung management has requested its contractors to expand production lines and increase investments in this sector. Currently, several of the company's major Asian partners are involved in this process, each with facilities in various foreign countries.

Including:

Dreamtech has launched mass production of DDR5 memory modules in India

Hanyang Digitech is producing these products at its factories in Vietnam

SFA Semicon is utilizing its production facilities in the Philippines

With the help of these enterprises, Samsung will be able to fully mobilize its core resources to create high-margin HBM memory and other advanced technological product lines. This will further increase the company's efficiency based on market demands.